Koodo offering three months of free Amazon Prime on plans starting at $55

Koodo has added a three-month Amazon Prime subscription to eligible “Pick Your Perk” plans.

These plans allow users to add a free feature to their mobile services, such as premium voicemail or rollover data. The Telus flanker is now including three months of free access to Amazon Prime on plans starting at $55/month.

This includes the $65/60GB plan and the special $60/60GB option available with certified pre-owned phones. Both plans run on Telus’ 5G network.

The offer applies to both new and existing customers. Users can head to their Self Serve accounts to add the feature. After the three months are up, customers will see a $9.99 charge on their monthly bill. Customers can cancel the subscription before the free trial ends to avoid the charge.

An Amazon Prime membership gives access to Prime Delivery, Prime Video, and Amazon Music. Too bad this offer came just as Prime Day wrapped up on October 11th.

Koodo is also offering Stream+, which includes access to Netflix, Apple TV+, and Discovery+, for $10/month for three months on all of its other plans. After that time, the regular $28 price will apply.

Source: Koodo