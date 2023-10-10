Amazon’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ discounts gaming gear from several brands

Gaming tech, including keyboards, mice, mousepads, headphones and accessories, are currently on sale as part of Amazon’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ promotion.

Gaming tech from Logitech, SteelSeries and HyperX are on sale right now, and will remain on sale until Wednesday, October 11th.

Check out some of the deals below:

Logitech

Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse, Ultra-Lightweight, Hero 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, 5 Programmable Buttons, Long Battery Life, Compatible with PC / Mac – Black: $149.99 (regularly $189.98)

Logitech G640 Large Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad, Optimized for Gaming Sensors, Moderate Surface Friction, Non-Slip Mouse Mat, Mac and PC Gaming Accessories, 460 x 600 x 3 mm: $28.49 (regularly $39.99)

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset, with Microphone, 3.5mm Audio Jack, Comfortable Memory Foam Earpads, Lightweight, Compatible with PC, Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch – Black: $54.9 (regularly $99.99)

Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Low Profile Switch Options, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Advanced Wireless and Bluetooth Support – Tactile: $199.99 (regularly $319.99)

Logitech G840 Extra Large Gaming Mouse Pad, Optimized for Gaming Sensors, Moderate Surface Friction, Non-Slip Mouse Mat, Mac and PC Gaming Accessories, 900 x 400 x 3 mm: $37.99 (regularly $59.99)

Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset – Lightweight on-Ear Headphones, flip to Mute mic, Stereo, Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, USB Rechargeable – Black: $99.99 (regularly $169.99)

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard, LIGHTSYNC RGB Backlit Keys, Spill-Resistant, Customizable Keys, Dedicated Multi-Media Keys – Black: $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

Logitech G703 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse W/ Hero 25K Sensor, PowerPlay Compatible, Lightsync RGB, Lightweight 95G+10G optional, 100-25, 600 DPI, Rubber Side Grips: $79.99 (regularly $119.99)

Logitech G440 Hard Gaming Mouse Pad, Optimized for Gaming Sensors, Low Surface Friction, Non-Slip Mouse Mat, Mac and PC Gaming Accessories, 340 x 280 x 5 mm: $14.24 (regularly $29.99)

Logitech G240 Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad, Optimized for Gaming Sensors, Moderate Surface Friction, Non-Slip Mouse Mat, Mac and PC Gaming Accessories, 340 x 280 x 1 mm: $9.99 (regularly $19.99)

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, Hero 12K Sensor, 12,000 DPI, Lightweight, 6 Programmable Buttons, 250h Battery Life, On-Board Memory, PC/Mac – Black: $49.99 (regularly $69.99)

Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Low Profile GL Tactile Key Switch, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Advanced LIGHTSPEED Wireless and Bluetooth Support – Tactile: $219.99 (regularly $290)

Logitech G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse, Customizable LIGHTSYNC RGB Lighting, Lightspeed Wireless, Bluetooth Connectivity, Lightweight, PC/Mac/Laptop – White Mist: $79.99 (regularly $99.99)

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals, TRUEFORCE Force Feedback + Logitech G Driving Force Shifter – Real Leather, For PS5, PS4, PC, Mac – Black: $479.99 (regularly $629.98)

SteelSeries

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 Multi-Platform Gaming Headset – Signature Arctis Sound – ClearCast Gen 2 Mic – PC, PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Mobile: $77.99 (regularly $129.99)

SteelSeries PRISMCAPS – Double Shot Pudding-Style Keycaps – Durable PBT Thermoplastic – Compatible with a Wide Range of Mechanical Keyboards – White: $26.59 (regularly $39.99)

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard – World’s Fastest Keyboard – Adjustable Actuation – Esports Tenkeyless – OLED Screen – RGB – PBT Keycaps – USB-C – 2023 Edition: $197.99 (regularly $249.99)

SteelSeries QcK Gaming Mouse Pad – Large Cloth – Optimized For Gaming Sensors: $14.24 (regularly $21.99)

SteelSeries Rival 5 Gaming Mouse with PrismSync RGB Lighting and 9 Programmable Buttons – FPS, MOBA, MMO, Battle Royale – 18,000 CPI TrueMove Air Optical Sensor – Black: $52.99 (regularly $79.99)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Multi-System Gaming Headset – Premium Hi-Fi Drivers – Hi-Res Audio – 360° Spatial Audio – GameDAC Gen 2 – ESS Sabre Quad-DAC – ClearCast Gen 2 Mic – PC, PS5/PS4, Switch: $226.99 (regularly $324.99)

SteelSeries Apex Pro HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard — World’s Fastest Keyboard — Adjustable Actuation — OLED Screen — RGB – USB Passthrough: $197.59 (regularly $259.99)

SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Per-Key RGB Illumination – Aircraft Grade Aluminum Alloy Frame – OLED Smart Display (Hybrid Blue Switch): $82.99 (regularly $129.99)

HyperX

HyperX QuadCast S – RGB USB Condenser Microphone for PC, PS4, PS5 and Mac, Anti-Vibration Shock Mount, 4 Polar Patterns, Pop Filter, Gain Control, Gaming, Streaming, Podcasts, Twitch, YouTube, Discord: $151.99 (regularly $189.98)

HyperX Alloy Origins Core – Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Software Controlled Light & Macro Customization, Compact Form Factor, RGB LED Backlit, Linear HyperX Red Switch: $85.49 (regularly $124.99)

HyperX Cloud Stinger – Gaming Headset, Lightweight, Comfortable Memory Foam, Swivel to Mute Noise-Cancellation Microphone, Works on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Mobile: $35.99 (regularly $59.99)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless – Gaming Headset for PC, 300-hour Battery Life, DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, Memory Foam, Dual Chamber Drivers, Durable Aluminum Frame, Black/Red: $170.99 (regularly $259.99)

Check out all gaming gear deals here.

