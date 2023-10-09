Elon Musk streams Diablo 4 to test video streaming capabilities on X

This weekend, X (formally Twitter) owner Elon Musk played Diablo 4 on the platform, testing the video streaming capabilities.

During a 47-minute-long stream Musk showed off his level 100 Druid, played through a Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon all in the name of testing X’s video streaming capabilities. This is the third test in a series which sees Musk grind out some loot in Sanctuary.

While tackling the Nightmare Dungeon with another player named ‘Emily’, Musk used his character ‘IWillNvrDie’. To Musk’s credit, he didn’t end up dying while fighting through Hoarfrost Demise. Musk largely runs a Storm Wolf build with skills like Claw and Poison Creeper.

Stream Test 3 https://t.co/1ih0ZAY2tS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2023

The stream itself seemed to have gone over fairly well. Surprisingly, there was next to no race baiting nor spreading of misinformation during the stream. The video itself amassed 9.1 million viewers, showing an increase of two million from Musk’s previous Diablo 4 stream. Audio was also fixed as the previous attempt featured some absurdly high frequencies.

It’s worth noting that X doesn’t show live comments on the screen. Therefore, as Musk monitored chat, he’s infrequently laugh to himself while viewers were left wondering what was happening. Additionally, unlike Twitch or YouTube, which offer non-sub chat options, X only enables subscribers to interact with chat. Musk later states the feature is still in beta.

Perhaps Musk has a future as a streamer. Rather than install brain implants, he can focus on grinding Diablo 4 Season of Blood, when it drops October 17th. He’s already got the Razer Iskur gaming chair. The X owner just needs to invest in some RGB lighting as the aburdly large candle is less than ideal.

Image credit: Blizzard

Source: @ElonMusk