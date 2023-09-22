Tim Hortons will offer free transit rides on Mondays through its credit card

Tim Hortons is offering up to $10/day in savings on Presto fares to those who use the company’s credit card.

In the chain’s strange strategy that extends beyond coffee, donuts and under-toasted bagels, Tims Financial is offering free Presto rides on Mondays for those using transit services in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas of Ontario.

The offer renews each Monday between September 25th and November 6th. Customers will receive a credit that equals the fare they paid, the company’s website states.

Riders on Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Region Transit, GO, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay, Oakville Transit, TTC, UP Express, and York Region Transit can use the offer.

The Canadian chain launched its Mastercard over the summer under its Tims Financial division, allowing users to expedite the points they earn towards free food products under its reward program. The program itself has issues of its own, with one of the biggest being collecting personal user data without consent.

Image credit: Tim Hortons

Source: Tims Financial