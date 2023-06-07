Tim Hortons is brewing up a Mastercard that earns Tims rewards

Tim Hortons is working on a new way for users to pay for coffee, food, groceries and everything else. The company announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its rewards app with a Mastercard that earns points on most purchases, in partnership with Neo Financial.

The card, which will be available in the coming months, will have no annual fee and will offer Tims Rewards Points on most purchases, including on many gas, grocery and transit purchases, and extra points at Tim Hortons locations. “With almost five million Canadians actively using our Tim Hortons app every month, it became obvious that we could offer our most loyal guests a way to earn Tims Rewards Points even faster with everyday spending and higher points on most gas, grocery and transit purchases,” said Markus Sturm, senior vice president of Digital, Loyalty and Consumer Goods at Tim Hortons.

The card will be integrated into the existing Tims Rewards app, which already has features like mobile order and scan and pay. Customers can sign up for a waitlist on the Tims Financial website.

Tim Hortons will also offer a second version of its credit card aimed at students, newcomers and others with limited or no credit history. This secured credit card will earn Tims Rewards Points and may help users build their credit, the company said. “We believe this is an exciting new financial option for millions of Canadians, including newcomers and students who are looking to build their credit history,” added Sturm.’

According to the company, cardholders would be able to earn up to 5 points per dollar on most gas, groceries and transit purchases, and up to 15 points per dollar when they use the card on eligible purchases at a Tim Hortons location and scan for Tims Rewards.

Interestingly, Tims at one point partnered with CIBC for the Double Double Visa card.

Learn more about the new Tims Mastercard or join the waitlist for it here.

Image credit: Tim Hortons

Source: Tim Hortons