Google’s new Pixel 8 ad pokes fun at Apple’s iPhone 15 marketing

It’s always amusing when Google and Apple take friendly shots at each others’ devices.

In the latest Pixel 8 series ad, depicting the Google-made smartphone’s friendship with Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, the former device suggests how the ‘Made by Google’ handset can better present itself to the world.

According to the iPhone 15 Pro, people want “razzle dazzle,” implying that Apple’s iPhone ads are flashy and have no real substance to them. The Pixel 8 then appears on a white background, as very Apple-like marketing terms appear across the screen.

Naturally, Google’s smartphone suggests it makes more sense for it to show off its AI features than to appear suspended in the air in a flashy ad, to which the iPhone says, “Nope, nope, nope, nope. Razzle dazzle.”

Things go a little off the rails from there with a bit of green screen fun, but as far as Google’s #BestPhonesForever ad series, this is the search giant’s most amusing yet.

Enjoy the commercial for yourself above.

Check out our hands-on with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Image credit: Google (Screenshot)