TikTok is testing an ad-free subscription plan

TikTok might give its users the option to binge hours of content without the disruption of ads, for a premium, of course.

The first indicators of a subscription were present through strings of code in the app’s latest update, as revealed by Tech Crunch. The code reveals two options for users to choose from: a free one with ads (as what’s currently available) and a $4.99 option that removes ads.

It’s unclear what currency the price point represents, as TikTok told TechCrunch it’s testing the product in “a single, English-speaking market outside the U.S.”

While Canada is certainly one country that could fit the description of the test market, it’s not the only option. It remains unclear what market the company is testing the feature in.

If TikTok does decide to implement the subscription plan, it’ll join several other platforms that made the same move. Snapchat, for example, introduced Snapchat+ last year.

