Flex on your friends with this new gold Xbox controller

Are you looking for a new way to impress your friends? Microsoft has your back.
The tech giant has revealed a new ‘Gold Shadow’ Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller. Rather than purely gold, the gamepad fades to black in a really cool way towards the front of the gamepad.
Good as gold.
Pre-order your Xbox Wireless Controller – Gold Shadow Special Edition today: https://t.co/AlGhKxuOg4 pic.twitter.com/ycsyQcAUnF
— Xbox (@Xbox) October 3, 2023
The Series X gamepad features “diamond-pattern” side grips and textured grip on its triggers, bumpers and back-case.
In other Xbox gamepad-related news, I’m still waiting for my replacement Xbox Elite Series 2 Custom Controller after encountering issues with its left shoulder button and right upper paddle. It appears Microsoft is sending me a brand new gamepad created with the same colour selections.
The gamepad is available to pre-order now and will be released on October 17th for $79.99.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Image credit: Microsoft