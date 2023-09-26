Where to stream John Wick: Chapter 4 in Canada

One of the most acclaimed movies of the year, John Wick: Chapter 4, is finally hitting subscription video streaming platforms.

The Keanu Reeves-led action flick shot its way into theatres in May, and as of September 29th, it’ll be on Starz.

In Canada, the Lionsgate-owned service is available as a $5.99 add-on to Crave or as a channel for Amazon’s Prime Video or Apple TV. The other three John Wick films are also on Starz.

Helmed by series director Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 sees Reeves’ titular assassin mounting a revenge-fuelled assault against the clandestine High Table. The film co-stars Donnie Yen as Caine, Ian McShane as Winston, Bill Skarsgård as the Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Toronto’s Shamier Anderson as Mr. Nobody and the late Lance Reddick as Charon.

A prequel series focused on the Continental Hotel, appropriately called The Continental: From the World of John Wick, was also just released on Prime Video. If you’re looking for other titles to watch, check out our roundup of where to stream some of Keanu Reeves’ biggest movies in Canada. The Canadian star also reprises the role of rocker Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, a new video game expansion launching this week.

Image credit: Lionsgate