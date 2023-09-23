Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [Sept. 18-24]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon’s Prime Video

The Continental [Amazon Exclusive]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 22nd, 2023 (first episode, new episode every Friday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Three episodes (around 1 hour, 30 minutes each)

Set in the 1970s, this John Wick prequel explores how Winston Scott came to be the proprietor of the Continental, a safe haven for assassins.

The Continental was created by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward and Shawn Simmons (Wayne) and stars Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant), newcomer Ayomide Adegun and, for some reason, anti-Semite and overall bigot Mel Gibson.

Apple TV+

The Super Models [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: September 20th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (48 to 55 minutes)

This documentary chronicles the careers of famed models Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

Crave

I Have Nothing [Crave Original]

Crave release date: September 23rd, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

This documentary follows Canadian actress Carolyn Taylor (Baroness von Sketch Show) as she attempts to choreograph the perfect full-length pairs figure skating routine set to Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.”

The series features real figure skaters like David Pelletier, Ekaterina Gordeeva, Sandra Bezic, Kurt Browning and Paul Martini, as well as comedian Mae Martin (Feel Good).

Young Love

Crave release date: September 21st, 2023 (first four episodes, new episodes every Thursday)

Genre: Animated family comedy

Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)

A young African-American family deals with everyday issues while working towards a better life.

A spin-off of Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar-winning short film, Hair Love, Young Love was created by Cherry and features the voices of Issa Rae (Insecure), Scott Mescudi (rapper Kid Cudi) and Brooke Monroe Conaway (Soul Santa).

Disney+

No One Will Save You [Star Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: September 22nd, 2023

Genre: Sci-fi horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

A lone young woman engages in a tense face-off against extraterrestrial home invaders.

No One Will Save You was written and directed by Brian Duffield (The Babysitter) and stars Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart).

Netflix

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — Chapter 5 [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: September 18th, 2023

Genre: Animated kids

Runtime: Six episodes (23 minutes each)

With her newfound power, the evil Alicorn Opaline tries to take over all of Equestria.

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark features the voices of Mississauga, Ontario’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever), J.J. Gerber (Bibleman: The Animated Adventures) and Jenna Warren (Thomas & Friends).

Sex Education (Season 4) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: September 21st, 2023

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (52 to 85 minutes each)

In the series’ fourth and final season, Maeve is in America and Moordale is closed, leaving Otis to find his footing at Cavendish College.

Created by Laurie Nunn, Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game), Gillian Anderson (The X-Files), Ncuti Gatwa (Stonemouth) and Emma Mackey (Emily).

Spy Kids: Armageddon [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: September 22nd, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes

After a game developer unleashes a deadly computer virus, two siblings must team up to save their parents and the world.

Spy Kids: Armageddon was co-written and directed by Spy Kids creator Robert Rodriguez and stars Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Zachary Levi (Shazam!), Connor Esterson (Chad) and Everly Carganilla (The Afterparty).

