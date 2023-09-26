Vidéotron expands services to 37,000 Québec homes

Vidéotron is expanding its services to hundreds of municipalities in Québec under Operation High Speed.

Under a joint partnership, the governments of Canada and Québec assigned multiple projects to different carriers to connect thousands of Québec homes with high-speed internet access.

Vidéotron says its assigned projects will impact 37,000 households in 259 municipalities. The Québecor subsidiary began work to install 8,500 kilometres of fibre optic cable to nearly 200,000 poles in April 2021.

Residents of the province can check Vidéotron’s website to see if services are available in their area.

Source: Vidéotron