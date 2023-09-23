Telecom news roundup: Fido’s bonus data handout [Sept. 16-22]

Rogers flanker brand Fido recently gave some customers upwards of 20GB of bonus data.

While Fido shared the offer through text, some customers were also able to access it online. More details, along with a roundup of other telecom news from this week, are outlined below:

Business

Vidéotron is facing two class-action lawsuits related to alleged overcharging.

Bell has renewed its partnership with Snapchat.

Rogers is working with SpaceX and Pano AI to bring B.C. wildfire detection technology.

Rogers has increased the cost of its smartwatch plan to $15/month. The company previously charged $10/month.

Deals

Fido offered some customers 5GB, 10GB, and 20GB data bonuses.