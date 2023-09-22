PC gaming tech deals are live at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada’s PC gaming sale is live now with solid deals on desktops, laptops, monitors, peripherals and accessories.

The sale runs from Friday, September 22nd, until Thursday, September 28th.

Check out deals from the promotion below:

Desktops

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Gaming PC – Star Black (Intel Core i7-12700F /512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): $1,499.99 (save $500)

Lenovo IdeaCentre Gaming 5i Desktop PC (Intel Core i7-12700/1TB HDD/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): $999.99 (save $300)

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gaming PC – Storm Grey (Intel Core i7-13700KF/1TB SSD/32GB RAM/RTX 4080/Win 11): $3,099.99 (save $1,200)

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gaming PC – Storm Grey (Intel Core i7-13700F/1TB SSD/32GB RAM/RTX 4070/Win 11): $2,199.99 (save $800)

Acer Predator Orion Gaming PC (Intel Ci7-12700F/1TB HDD/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070/Win 11): $1,899.99 (save $700)

Laptops

HP Victus 15-inch Gaming Laptop – Mica Silver (Intel Core i5-12500H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3050/Windows 11): $999.99 (save $200)

MSI Cyborg 15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop -Translucent Black (Intel Core i7-12650H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 4060): $1,399.99 (save $200)

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-11400H/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 2050): $899.99 (save $100)

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Mecha Grey (Intel Core i7-12700H/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce RTX 4060): $1,549.99 (save $150)

ASUS ROG Strix G18 18-inch Gaming Laptop – Eclipse Grey (Intel Core i9-13980HX/1TB SSD/32GB RAM/GeForce RTX 4070): $2,749.99 (save $250)

Lenovo LOQ 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop – Storm Grey (AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GeForce RTX 4050): $1,299.99 (save $200)

Monitors

ASUS 27-inch QHD 165Hz IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ): $389.99 (save $20)

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch WQHD 240Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED G-Sync FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LS49AG952NNXZA): $1,499.99 (save $500)

Samsung 49-inch DQHD 120Hz 4ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (LC49RG90SSNXZA): $1,199.99 (save $200)

LG UltraGear 27-inch 1440p QHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27GR75Q): $349.99 (save $150)

LG 29-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (29WP60G-B) – Black: $229.99 (save $10)

LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD 240Hz 0.03ms GTG OLED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (27GR95QE-B) – Black: $999.99 (save $300)

Acer 31.5-inch 1440p WQHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (EI322QUR): $299.99 (save $200)

Peripherals and accessories

Logitech G923 True Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 5/PC – Black: $479.99 (save $70)

Razer Basilisk Essential 6400 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Classic Black: $39.99 (save $30)

ASUS ROG Azoth Wireless Mechanical RGB Backlit Gaming Keyboard – English: $299.99 (save $30)

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – Black: $419.99 (save $30)

Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED RGB Wireless Gaming Headset – White: $179.99 (save $20)

Razer DeathAdder Essential 6400 DPI Gaming Mouse – White: $29.99 (save $15)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Halo Infinite Edition Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – Green – English: $99.99 (save $100)

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Red Gaming Keyboard: $79.99 (save $90)

HyperX Pulsefire Mat Gaming Mouse Pad – Medium – Black: $9.99 (save $10)

HyperX Tenkeyless Cool Gel Memory Foam Wrist Rest – Black: $14.99 (save $10)

Razer Kraken Kitty Edition Wireless Gaming Headset – Pink: $99.99 (save $40)

Find all ‘PC Gaming Sale’ deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.