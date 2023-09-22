Save on JBL Live 660NC headphones and other Best Buy Top Deals this week

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of September 22nd — 28th are live, and the promotion discounts the JBL Live 660NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones.
The noise-cancelling headphones have 40mm drivers that deliver sound with enhanced bass, while not missing out on details. Users can control the activate Ambient Aware mode to hear what’s happening around them or use the TalkThru mode to have a conversation without taking off their headphones.
The headphones offer Hey Google and Alexa voice assistance, with up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC off, or up to 40 hours with ANC and Bluetooth on.
The headphone is currently discounted at Best Buy and is available in three colours:
- JBL Live 660NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $199.99 (save $100)
- JBL Live 660NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – White: $199.99 (save $100)
- JBL Live 660NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Blue: $199.99 (save $100)
Check out other Best Buy Top Deals for the week below:
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV (43C350LC) – 2023: $349.99 (save $180)
- LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Evo ThinQ AI Smart TV (OLED65C3PUA) – 2023: $2,699.99 (save $400)
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – Black: $419.99 (save $30)
- Brother MFCJ4335DW Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer with INKvestment Tank: $219.99 (save $30)
- HP LaserJet MFP M234DWE Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer: $169.99 (save $40)
- Skullcandy Dime 2 In-Ear Sound Isolating True Wireless Earbuds – True Black: $29.99 (save $10)
- Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Silver (AMD RyzenTM 5 7520U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11 Home): $599.99 (save $200)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15.6-inch Laptop – Arctic Grey (Intel Core i7-1355U/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/Windows 11): $899.99 (save $300)
- JBL Xtreme 3 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $349.99 (save $100)
- JBL Xtreme 3 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $349.99 (save $100)
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle with 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 2K Cameras – White: $399.99 (save $350)
- Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty Robot Vacuum – Black: $499.99 (save $200)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB – Phantom Black – Unlocked: $899.99 (save $200)
- Google Nest Wifi Pro Wi-Fi 6E Router – Snow – 3 Pack: $419.99 (save $110)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch 32GB Android Tablet with Unisoc 618 8-Core Processor – Grey: $229.99 (save $20)
Image credit: JBL