Save on JBL Live 660NC headphones and other Best Buy Top Deals this week

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of September 22nd — 28th are live, and the promotion discounts the JBL Live 660NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones.

The noise-cancelling headphones have 40mm drivers that deliver sound with enhanced bass, while not missing out on details. Users can control the activate Ambient Aware mode to hear what’s happening around them or use the TalkThru mode to have a conversation without taking off their headphones.

The headphones offer Hey Google and Alexa voice assistance, with up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC off, or up to 40 hours with ANC and Bluetooth on.

The headphone is currently discounted at Best Buy and is available in three colours:

Check out other Best Buy Top Deals for the week below:

Find all the Top Deals for the week here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links which help fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: JBL