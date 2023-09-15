Apple rolling out software update to address iPhone 12 radiation concerns

A majority of Apple users might remember September 12th, 2023, as the day the company released its iPhone 15 lineup. However, it was also the day France’s radiation watchdog (ANFR) publicly stated the iPhone 12 contravenes radiation levels.

The agency instructed Apple to stop selling the device in France until it could roll out a software update to fix the issue, which Apple has confirmed it will do.

“We will issue a software update for users in France to accommodate the protocol used by French regulators. We look forward to iPhone 12 continuing to be available in France,” an Apple spokesperson told Reuters. “This is related to a specific testing protocol used by French regulators and not a safety concern.”

In a statement to the public, ANFR stated it regularly tests for exposures on mobile devices sold in the French market. One of its testing areas focuses on radiation absorption in limbs. This area has a Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) limit of 4 W/kg. However, the iPhone 12 measured in at 5.74 W/kg.

If Apple had been unable to address the issue, it likely would’ve faced a massive recall in France.

Source: ANFR, Reuters