Buy an iPhone 15 with Freedom and get a second for $20/month

Freedom Mobile is offering a new promotion for those purchasing the new iPhone 15 for themselves and a friend or family member.

The promotion gives users a second iPhone 15, but there’s a catch.

You must activate a new service or upgrade your phone to an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max with MyTab on eligible $65+ monthly plans for 24 months. Then, activate a second service or upgrade a second line and get an iPhone 15 (128GB) for $0 upfront with a $20 per month MyTab with TradeUp charge on an eligible $65 monthly plan.

So, while you’re still paying a $20 per month TradeUp charge and $65 or more for the second device, this deal still offers some savings.

It’s worth noting that TradeUp is Freedom’s take on a phone return program where customers get upfront savings if they agree to return the phone or pay back the TradeUp amount after two years.

Further, an iPhone 15 with Freedom’s TradeUp is typically $33, so you’re saving $13 per month. However, you also have to get a $65/month plan or more, whereas to buy an iPhone 15 from Freedom Mobile, you only need to purchase a $45/month plan.

It’s worth noting this deal only works if you’re someone looking to purchase two iPhone 15 devices. You also need to be okay with one of the smartphones being an iPhone 15 with 128GB of storage, and both you and the other iPhone user need a $65 per month plan.

