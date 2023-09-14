Here’s everything shown during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct

Nintendo held its traditional fall Nintendo Direct stream on September 14th, offering a deep dive into games coming to the Nintendo Switch this year and beyond.

Dozens of games were shown off during the 40-minute presentation, so if you missed anything, we’ve got you covered. Read on for a breakdown of everything that was shown off:

Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass Wave 2 — Side Order — spring 2024

Mario vs. Donkey Kong — February 16th, 2024

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — January 18th, 2024

Horizon Chase 2 — September 14th

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle — November 14th

Spy Onya: Operation Memories — TBA 2024

Super Mario RPG — November 17th, 2023

Another Code: Recollection — January 19th, 2024

Princess Peach Showtime! — March 22nd, 2024

SaGa Emerald Beyond — TBA 2024

Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered — February 14th, 2024

Detective Pikachu Returns — October 6th, 2023

Trombone Champ — September 14th, 2023

Battle Crush — spring 2023, closed beta October 2023

Wartales — September 14th, 2023

Contra: Operation Galuga — early 2024

Unicorn Overlord — March 8th, 2024

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD — summer 2024

Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan — set to finish construction in March 2024, opening date to come

Zelda and Ganondorf Tears of the Kingdom amiibo — November 3rd

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Noa and Mio amiibo — January 19th, 2024

Sora Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo — TBA 2024

F-Zero 99 (battle royale version of OG F-Zero) — September 14th, 2023, exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members

Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story — TBA 2024

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story — November 1st, 2023

WarioWare: Move It! — November 3rd, 2023

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes — April 23rd, 2024

Eastward: Octopia DLC — holiday 2023

Wargroove 2 — October 5th, 2023

Dave the Diver — October 26th, 2023 (free demo September 14th)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 — holiday 2023

Among Us free new map — October 2023

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door remaster — TBA 2024

The full Nintendo Direct can be watched on demand here.

Image credit: Nintendo