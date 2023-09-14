Adobe’s Generative AI model is now available across its product suite

Adobe’s generative AI model, Firefly, is now out of beta and officially available across Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Express, and Adobe Experience Cloud.

This means that users can now access the Firefly-powered features that were previously exclusive to the beta versions of Adobe’s apps, such as Generative Recolour in Illustrator, text-to-image effects in Express, and Generative Fill tools in Photoshop.

Previously, to use these generative AI features, users would have to download and use the beta version of Adobe’s products. Now, the AI tools are available for everyone on the public builds of Adobe apps.

Adobe said that it will continue to add more Firefly-powered features into more Creative Cloud apps in the future. “With over two billion generations, creators amazed us with their engagement and feedback to the Firefly beta, inspiring us to deliver generative AI capabilities that are designed to be commercially safe and seamlessly integrated into the interfaces customers love,” said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer, Digital Media at Adobe.

Firefly uses deep learning models trained on Adobe Stock and public domain content to generate high-quality and diverse content that can be used for various creative purposes. Adobe claims that Firefly is a commercially safe generative AI model, since it does not use any copyrighted content to train its models. Adobe also says that it is working on ways to allow customers to customize Firefly models with their own assets to generate brand-specific content.

Further, Adobe is rolling out a credit-based system for access to its generative AI offerings. Users will receive a monthly allocation of Generative Credits depending on their subscription plan, with all-app Creative Cloud subscribers receiving 1,000 credits per month. Users can use these credits to generate Firefly content faster. If users exceed their credit limit, they can still generate Firefly content, but at a slower speed.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Adobe