Updated AirPods Pro sport dust resistance, lossless audio with Vision Pro

Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro got updated with a USB-C charging case during the company’s September 12th iPhone event. However, USB-C wasn’t the only addition made to the earbuds.

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple noted in a press release that the updated AirPods Pro will support 20-bit, 48kHz lossless audio with ultra-low latency when connected to Apple’s Vision Pro headset slated to launch stateside early next year.

Moreover, Apple said it updated the AirPods Pro with additional IP54 dust resistance for the earbuds and charging case.

The updated AirPods are available to order now and launch on September 22nd. They cost $329 in Canada — check them out here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Source: Apple Via: MacRumors