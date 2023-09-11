Pixel Watch 2 will be IP68 certified water and dust resistant

Possibly to avoid leak material from spilling out, Google recently revealed the Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 ahead of the October 4th Made by Google event.

To push things even further, the company has now released a high-quality teaser of the Pixel Watch 2 on YouTube.

The Pixel Watch 2 will have an IP68 rating! https://t.co/hHWNdLWvf7 pic.twitter.com/C3IF1Ty0QM — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 8, 2023

Now that we’ve all seen this video, if you watch it frame by frame or at a slower speed, you might notice that IP68 water and dust resistance is etched into the device. The well-known leaker Mishaal Rahman pointed this out.

An IP68 rating means that the Pixel Watch 2 will withstand a depth of up to 1.5m of water for at least 30 minutes and is completely protected from dust and the like. The original Pixel Watch didn’t have an IP rating whatsoever, so this is definitely a lot better.

Also, inspecting the video, the frame has an EDA sensor, which can keep track of stress levels. An EDA sensor will measure your body’s chemical response to stress. Google’s sub-brand Fitbit has previously used this technology on its devices.

The Made by Google event will take place in New York on October 4th, when the company will launch the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, the Pixel Watch 2 and maybe reveal a couple of surprises.

Source: Mishaal Rahman Via: Android Police