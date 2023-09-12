Samsung to be primary OLED supplier for iPhone 15 line

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15’s OLED display will primarily be supplied by Samsung.

This comes soon after China-based BOE failed to get formal approval from Apple to mass produce the iPhone 15’s OLED displays, as shared by MacRumors.

BOE was reported to supply OLED panels for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the lower-end models of Apple’s flagship lineup. However, the company encountered problems with light ‘leakage’ around the Dynamic Island cutout, delaying its approval.

According to the Korean publication ETNews, Apple eventually dropped the order from BOE, and transferred it to Samsung Display, making it the primary supplier of all four iPhone 15 models. It’s worth noting that LG Display is supposed to provide OLED panels for both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it hasn’t received official approval from Apple yet.

Samsung is reportedly increasing orders for related materials and parts, as its production volume is expected to be bigger than originally planned. The company is placing 20 percent more orders for September and October than in August alone.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series, along with an upgraded Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9, at its Wonderlust hardware event later today. Find out how to stream the event here.

Source: ETNews, Via: MacRumors