How to stream Apple’s iPhone 15 ‘Wonderlust’ event

Apple’s eagerly-awaited iPhone 15 ‘Wonderlust’ Fall Hardware Event is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday, September 12th, at 1pm ET/10am PT.

Like all of its events for the past few years, ‘Wonderlust’ will be a hybrid event, available for anyone to stream online, alongside a small, invite-only in-person event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

The keynote will be absolutely free to tune into online and will be led by Apple CEO Tim Cook, followed by other Apple executives.

Join us for a special #AppleEvent on September 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/dQLzRfEVVq — Apple (@Apple) August 31, 2023

From what we know so far, Apple will unveil the iPhone 15 series at the event, followed by a new Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch Series 9. Additionally, rumours point to Apple revealing a new USB-C version of the AirPods (Pro/Max).

The Cupertino-based company will also likely reveal when users will be able to get their hands on iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma, and more.

A detailed breakdown of what to expect from Apple’s event can be found here.

While we’re not certain, Apple might also disclose some more information about its Vision Pro AR/VR headset, a new iMac or an M3-powered 13-inch Macbook Air and MacBook Pro.

Whatever might be the case, you can find out what Apple has up its sleeve for yourself at its Wonderlust event. You can stream the event directly from the video embedded above, or navigate to Apple’s website or its YouTube channel to catch the keynote.

MobileSyrup will be on the ground at Apple’s keynote, bringing you all the news directly from the event. You can keep an eye on the MobileSyrup home page, Twitter and/or Facebook for all the latest news from the event, while Apple’s Twitter page will also likely tweet announcements as they happen.

Image credit: Apple