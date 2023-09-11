Apple’s Wonderlust event might be a farewell for the iPhone 13 mini

Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ fall hardware event is scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, September 12th. The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 9, among other new products at the event.

However, the keynote will also likely mark the end of some older models, including the iPhone 13 mini, the smallest flagship smartphone from Apple.

As suggested by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the iPhone 13 mini is facing supply shortages, and Apple store delivery estimates for the device range from 2-8 weeks, depending on the model.

Latest tidbits from retail:

– Low/no stock of Watch Ultras, watch bands, leather cases, MagSafe wallets, iPhone 12, 13 minis, Pro phones

– Merchandise reset on evening of Sept. 12 with manager call set for after event. Uncharacteristic for event days

– Plan to push USB-C bricks — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 10, 2023

This could mean that the iPhone 13 mini will be the last of its kind, as there was no iPhone 14 mini in 2022 and there is no indication that an iPhone 15 mini will be announced.

Similarly, Apple is also low on stock for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, alongside MagSafe wallets, and leather cases, suggesting that they might be discontinued after the event as well.

The iPhone 13 Mini seemed to be an experiment for Apple that did not pay off, and Apple will likely focus on larger iPhones that appeal to a larger customer base.

Source: @markgurman Via: Toms Guide