Apple now sells refurbished 2023 M2 MacBook Air online

Apple released the 15-inch 2023 M2 MacBook Air earlier this year at its WWDC event. The laptop is now available to purchase via Apple’s refurbished store for $260 to $300 off.

As is usual with Apple’s refurbished products, the price cut only amounts to a few hundred dollars or so, but the products are guaranteed to work, feel and look like new.

If you’ve been waiting to purchase a new MacBook, the discounted M2 MacBook Air from the Apple refurbished store is a neat choice.

Check out some of the available options below:

Refurbished 15-inch MacBook Air Apple M2 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 10‑Core GPU 256 GB – Space Grey: $1,489 (regularly $1,749)

Refurbished 15-inch MacBook Air Apple M2 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 10‑Core GPU 256 GB- Silver: $1,489 (regularly $1,749)

Refurbished 15-inch MacBook Air Apple M2 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 10‑Core GPU 256 GB- Starlight: $1,489 (regularly $1,749)

Refurbished 15-inch MacBook Air Apple M2 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 10‑Core GPU 256 GB- Midnight: $1,489 (regularly $1,749)

Refurbished 15-inch MacBook Air Apple M2 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 10‑Core GPU 512 GB- Space Grey: $1,699 (regularly $1,999)

Refurbished 15-inch MacBook Air Apple M2 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 10‑Core GPU 512 GB- Starlight: $1,699 (regularly $1,999)

Refurbished 15-inch MacBook Air Apple M2 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 10‑Core GPU 512 GB- Midnight: $1,699 (regularly $1,999)

Find all the refurbished MacBook Air (2023) deals here. Learn more about the laptop here.

