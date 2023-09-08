Disney+ is now streaming eight new restored Disney animation shorts

Disney+ is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Animation Studios by releasing a collection of 27 restored animation shorts, some of which date back to the 1920s.

The studio announced the debut of the newly restored shorts back in June. Since then, it has already restored 12 Walt Disney Animation Studios classic shorts:

The Skeleton Dance (1929), Building a Building (1933), Bath Day (1946), Figaro and Frankie (1947), Goofy Gymnastics (1949), Aquamania (1961), Barnyard Olympics (1932), Mickey’s Steam Roller (1934), Donald’s Nephews (1938), Goofy and Wilbur (1939), Donald’s Cousin Gus (1939), and The Flying Jalopy (1943).

Now, a new batch of remastered shorts has rolled out to Disney+ for everyone to stream.

All aboard! 👋 These newly restored Walt Disney Animation Studios classic shorts are now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #Disney100 (4/4) pic.twitter.com/e05FHWVS6z — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 8, 2023

All aboard! 👋 These newly restored Walt Disney Animation Studios classic shorts are now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #Disney100 (3/4) pic.twitter.com/oIoE2M92na — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 8, 2023

All aboard! 👋 These newly restored Walt Disney Animation Studios classic shorts are now streaming on #DisneyPlus. #Disney100 (2/4) pic.twitter.com/Ei20LQyikF — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 8, 2023

The newly released remastered shorts include:

Trolley Troubles (1927)

All Wet (1927)

The Barn Dance (1929)

Playful Pluto (1934)

Mickey’s Kangaroo (1935)

Merbabies (1938)

Bone Trouble (1940)

Pluto, Junior (1942)

The final batch will arrive on October 6th, completing the collection.

The restoration project was headed by the Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team, who worked with creative advisors from the animation studio to ensure the quality and authenticity of the shorts. Read more about the team’s creative process here.

A full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in September can be found here.

Disney is also running a promotion where you can get three months of subscription for $1.99/month. Check out the deal here

Image credit: Disney