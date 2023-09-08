fbpx
Gaming

This Xbox 360 is made entirely of blocks

At least it won't 'Red Ring,' right?

Patrick O'Rourke
Sep 8, 20235:35 PM EDT 0 comments

In a clear millennial nostalgia play aimed directly at me, Mega (formerly Mega Blocks) has revealed an Xbox 360 constructed entirely of blocks.

The 3:4 scale, 1,342 block set features the classic white version of the Xbox 360, its iconic gamepad and of course, Halo 3, a game that’s synonymous with the system.

You can even open up the classic green game case and pop out the Halo 3 disc. The packaging for the set is also a replica of the OG box for the console.

To be clear, Mega remains a cheap Lego knock-off in my mind despite the fact that it has the Halo license, but as far as block sets go, this Xbox 360 model is undeniably cool-looking. Lego has released similar video game console sets for the NES and Atari 2600.

Unfortunately, this Xbox 360 Mega set is a Target exclusive, which means it doesn’t seem like it’s coming to Canada any time soon. It goes on sale in the U.S. on October 8th for $149.99 (roughly $204.86 CAD).

MobileSyrup has reached out to Xbox Canada for more information regarding a potential Canadian release.

Comments