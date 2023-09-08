This Xbox 360 is made entirely of blocks

In a clear millennial nostalgia play aimed directly at me, Mega (formerly Mega Blocks) has revealed an Xbox 360 constructed entirely of blocks.

The 3:4 scale, 1,342 block set features the classic white version of the Xbox 360, its iconic gamepad and of course, Halo 3, a game that’s synonymous with the system.

You can even open up the classic green game case and pop out the Halo 3 disc. The packaging for the set is also a replica of the OG box for the console.

This hits so many levels of nostalgia and we're here for it The MEGA 3:4 scale Xbox 360 collector set is exclusively available at Target. Pre-order now: https://t.co/Vw4fE3G4z1 pic.twitter.com/0Op9bJuNXR — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2023

To be clear, Mega remains a cheap Lego knock-off in my mind despite the fact that it has the Halo license, but as far as block sets go, this Xbox 360 model is undeniably cool-looking. Lego has released similar video game console sets for the NES and Atari 2600.

Unfortunately, this Xbox 360 Mega set is a Target exclusive, which means it doesn’t seem like it’s coming to Canada any time soon. It goes on sale in the U.S. on October 8th for $149.99 (roughly $204.86 CAD).

MobileSyrup has reached out to Xbox Canada for more information regarding a potential Canadian release.