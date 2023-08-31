OnePlus to launch Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 on Sept. 25

Shenzhen, China-based OnePlus has announced that it will release its OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, on September 25th.

This essentially means that the stable build for Android 14 should be out before September 25th, at least for some Pixel and Samsung devices.

As shared by DigitalTrends, OnePlus 11, the OnePlus 11R, and the OnePlus Nord users will soon be able to join the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta program, which will allow users to provide feedback and report bugs before the stable release. OnePlus has already been testing the new OS with the mentioned devices in closed beta for the past few weeks.

OnePlus is not the only one testing Android 14, though. Google has been releasing public beta builds of Android 14 for its Pixel phones for months, and Samsung has also started testing the Android 14-based One UI 6 for some of its high-end Galaxy phones.

However, OnePlus claims that it has optimized OxygenOS 14 for high performance and energy efficiency with a technology that combines hardware and software resources. OnePlus calls it the new “Trinity Engine.” It uses marketing words like “CPU Vitalization,” “RAM Vitalization,” “ROM Vitalization,” “HyperBoost,” “HyperTouch,” and “HyperRendering,” suggesting that it’s aiming to improve the speed, memory, storage, responsiveness, and screen quality of its devices with the OS update.

The company’s long-awaited foldable, which was earlier rumoured to debut in August, will now reportedly be released sometime in October. It is likely that the device will come equipped with OxygenOS 14 pre-installed.

Via: DigitalTrends