Astral Purple Xbox controllers may arrive on store shelves in September

A new leak suggests Xbox players will be able to get purple controllers as soon as September. Astral Purple is a dark violet shade that’s a little reminiscent of the PS5’s Galactic Purple DualSense colourway, but less neon.

The leaker, billbil-kun, reports that the Astral Purple controller will be officially available on September 19th. They say the MSRP is $64.99 USD (about $88.45 CAD).

However, Astral Purple is already available to purchase if you custom-build a controller. For now, Astral Purple is exclusively available through the Xbox Design Lab, an online store that allows you to build and customize an Xbox Controller or Xbox Elite Controller. You won’t find it on store shelves.

It’s worth noting that building a controller through the Design Lab is a little more expensive than the reported MSRP for the Astral Purple controller. The base cost for a regular Xbox Design Lab controller is $69.99 USD (about $94.80 CAD), only $5 USD less.

Astral Purple is joining an already expansive list of colour options and is part of a year jam-packed with unique controllers: the Pride controller in June and the Stormcloud Vapor controller earlier this month, for example. With Starfield’s launch keeping everyone excited, we also got Starfield-themed controllers and matching headsets.

Xbox has not officially confirmed the Astral Purple controller at the time of this writing.

Image credit: Xbox Design Labs

Source: GameSpot Via: billbil-kun