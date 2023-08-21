Pixel 8 Google Camera app details surface revealing upcoming ‘Adaptive Torch’ feature

Now that we’re reaching the end of the summer, we’re approaching the time of year when companies like Google and Apple unveil their latest flagships. This latest leak concerns Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 and 8 Pro’s new camera system.

The rumour is an exclusive from Android Authority diving into the new user interface for the camera app.

First, Google has clearly separated the photo and video modes. Now a camera/video toggle under the mode selection bar allows you to see if you’re taking pictures or a video. Google has also swapped the location of the camera switch button and the gallery preview button as well, which is a pretty small change, but perhaps annoying if you’re used to the current Pixel camera.

The settings pop-up will show when you swipe from the bottom up, and there’s a new settings icon in the bottom left that can also be pressed.

Google hasn’t created new camera modes but reshuffled their setup. The Motion tab is now split into ‘Long Exposure’ and ‘Action Pan,’ already available on the Pixel camera but not buried. Cinematic Pan is also on its own now; however, it’s just called ‘Pan.’

The stabilization mode menu is now gone, but instead, it was replaced with a pop-up menu with the options ‘standard, active and locked.’

There’s also more coming hardware-wise.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will get an upgraded 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor as their primary shooter. The Pro will get a new 64-megapixel ultrawide shooter; oddly, it’s the same Sony IMX787 sensor the Pixel 7a uses as its primary camera. There’s also a new 8×8 time of flight (ToF) sensor for improved autofocus which might also assist in depth.

The leak also says that Google is working on new features like ‘Staggered HDR,’ which will improve the capture time process and make artifacts less likely. There’s also an ‘Adaptive torch,’ allowing you to adjust how intense the flash is based on what you’re taking a picture of, which should help avoid overexposed shots.

Google is working on a ‘Segmentation AWB’ feature that will apply processing to select scene parts, making it more accurate.

Oddly, Google hasn’t teased the Pixel 8 series yet like it’s done with the Pixel 6 and 7 in previous years. However, we still suspect the company will unveil the handset in October, like in previous years.

