Anker charging accessories are up to 40 percent off

Back-to-school or back-to-work is not a thing most people are likely excited for. However, Ankker has launched several deals on accessories that might make the return to the grind a little easier on you.
Check out all the offers below:
- Anker Portable Charger 20000mAh Battery Pack for $49.99 (save 17%)
- Anker 20W USB C Power Strip for $21.49 (save 40%)
- Anker GaNPrime 65W, 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable Wall Charger for $62.99 (save 10%)
- Anker 20,000mAh Portable Charger with 200W Output for $174.99 (save 22%)
- Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB C Charging Station for $129.99 (save 17%)
- Anker 2-Pack 20W Fast Charger with Foldable Plug for $29.99 (save 14%)
- Anker USB C Hub for $59.99 (save 40%)
- Anker Powerline II 3-in-1 Cable for $19.99 (save 33%)
- Anker Power Bank, Power IQ 3.0 Portable Charger for $74.99 (save 23%)
- Anker 24,000mAh 3-Port Portable Charger for $249
- Anker 333 USB C to USB C Cable for $23
- Anker 3.3ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack] for $21.99 (save 27%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Image credit: Amazon