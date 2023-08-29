Analyst says Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max will sell really well

The reveal of Apple’s iPhone 15 line is just around the corner, and this year, it looks like the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be the top seller thanks to its rumoured periscope lens.

According to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to account for 35-40 percent of overall iPhone 15 shipments. Further, by the end of the year, iPhone 15 Pro Max shipments are expected to grow by roughly 10 percent compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max during the same period. Kuo doesn’t delve into sales percentage expectations regarding the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus or iPhone 15 in his report.

“It means Apple is optimistic about the selling point of the periscope, which is only available in iPhone 15 Pro Max,” said Kuo in the report.

While I find this difficult to believe given the current economic climate and the fact that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could cost in the range of $1,749, Kuo is rarely wrong, so there’s likely at least some truth to his latest report.

Some rumours point to the differentiating feature between the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max being a periscope lens offering roughly 5x or 6x zoom, a focal length that’s still considerably behind the 10x Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra offers. The current iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max offer 3x zoom.

Other recent iPhone 15 series reports indicate the smartphone line is expected to cost more than the iPhone 14 line, with price hikes in the range of $100-$200 USD (about $135 – $267 CAD) across the entire lineup.

While this year’s iPhone 15 series will likely be very similar to the iPhone 14 line, rumours point to a few key differences some Apple users might care about. First, the entire iPhone 15 series will reportedly switch from Apple’s Lightning port to USB-C following pressure from the EU, and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to feature the Dynamic Island (only the iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max currently feature the contextual camera cutout).

Apple has confirmed its fall “Wonderlust” hardware keynote is set for September 12th at 1pm ET/10am PT.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo