Rupert the AI is conquering Super Mario World one level at a time

An AI model is gradually learning how to play Super Mario World, and we’re all for it.

Rupert, the AI robot has just beat level two of the game, though not before dying repeatedly. Every time Rupert died, it tried clearing the level again, only for it to die in the exact same way. However, gradually, Rupert the AI started evolving and learning from its mistakes.

The AI robot’s progress is being livestreamed on TikTok by user _thepcmasterrace. In a statement given to Gizmodo, the user said “It’s a program that is made to simulate natural selection with neural networks.” This essentially means that Rupert gets better by analyzing its own mistakes. It tries random things to beat the level and registers what worked in its favour and what did not.

Rupert’s model draws inspiration from the principles of evolution, incorporating the concepts of “species” and “generations.” Each “species” comprises of a specific strategy, tested across two to six runs. After every 50-100 “species,” the algorithm synthesizes acquired knowledge into a new “generation.”

Throughout the stream, a “fitness” score is displayed, which is essentially a score given based on Mario‘s progress. Generations with superior fitness become the foundation for subsequent “breeding.” Essentially, the AI takes what it is already doing well and introduces the “generations” with high fitness scores, improving Rupert’s in-game decision making.

However, Rupert’s path ahead is full of hurdles. The AI’s current framework calculates score and rewards progress towards the right. However, the game also requires Mario to ascend vertically.

“I am planning to modify it so that it can climb vertical structures better,” PCMasterRace said.

Image credit: _thepcmasterrace

Source: _thepcmasterrace, Via: Gizmodo