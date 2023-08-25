Third-party software update to blame for limited access to recent Amber Alert: OPP

An issue with a software update is why all Ontario residents didn’t get an Amber Alert involving a three-month-old baby, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

The police force requested the alert on Wednesday, CityNews reports, after reports of an abduction involving the child in the community of Roseneath, Ontario.

Amber Alerts appear on LTE-compatible devices throughout the province. Broadcasters are responsible for sharing that information through their various platforms.

An automated software update from a third party was the reason the alert didn’t go out to everyone, CityNews reports.

This prompted the OPP to ask Emergency Management Ontario to share the message with devices in the region. The department has its own alert system, which is used to share other urgent information, like severe weather.

The appropriate parties also posted the alert on the Amber Alert website and social media. The baby has since been found, and the alert has been cancelled.

“[The issue has] been identified, fixed, and we’re working on a plethora of backups to make sure this never happens again,” Bill Dickson, an OPP spokesperson, told CityNews.

This includes implementing a new manual override procedure and “extensive testing.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: CityNews