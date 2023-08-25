Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) at The Source

The Source currently has Apple’s AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) available at a $50 discount. Regularly available for $329.99, the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro are currently listed for $279.99.

While the AirPods Pro (1st-Gen) and the AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) are both wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and spatial audio features, the 2nd-gen version offers several improvements over the 1st-gen, including longer battery life, an IPX4 rating for the charging case and enhanced noise cancellation with Apple’s new H2 chip.

The wireless earbuds also feature a touch-sensitive stem that allows you to swipe up or down to adjust the volume, and its case features a speaker that can emit sound to help you locate it.

Alternatively, The Source also has other AirPods discounted:

Apple AirPods (3rd-Gen) with Lightning Charging Case: $199.99 (regularly $229.99)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd-Gen): $149.99 (regularly $179.99)

