Best Apple AirPods deals at Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada currently has the 2nd-gen AirPods, 3rd-gen AirPods and the AirPods Max on sale.

Check out the deals below:

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $149 (regularly $179)

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case: $199.99 (regularly $229)

Apple AirPods Max – Silver: $689.99 (regularly $779)

Apple AirPods Max – Green: $689.99 (regularly $779)

Apple AirPods Max – Pink: $689.99 (regularly $779)

Apple AirPods Max – Sky Blue: $689.99 (regularly $779)

The Pro AirPods were listed for $289.99 (regularly $329) up until a little while ago. They seem to be out of stock for now. It might be worth keeping an eye on them if they’re restocked.

Find the Amazon AirPod deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.