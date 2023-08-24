Google Recorder might soon use AI to summarize audio files

A recent report indicated that Microsoft is working on adding AI tools to its in-box Windows 11 apps, including the Photos app, Snipping Tool and even Paint.

Google, of course, couldn’t be left behind. A new rumour suggests that the Mountain View, California-based company is working on an AI tool for the Pixel-exclusive Recorder app.

The app already has a few advanced features. It can transcribe audio recordings in real-time and also tell speakers apart.

Now, according to reliable leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, Google is working on adding a summarization feature for audio files, and it might be released alongside the Pixel 8.

For example, I've heard that Google is working on summarization support in Google Recorder, running offline on-device. I'm not entirely sure it's a launch feature for the Pixel 8, but it would definitely make sense if it was. — kamila 🏳️‍⚧️ 🌸 (@Za_Raczke) August 23, 2023

According to Wojciechowska, the summarization feature would work offline and without cloud connectivity, using the power of the Pixel’s processor. This would be convenient for users who want to quickly recap long recordings, such as meetings, interviews, or lectures.

From what we know so far, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will get an upgraded 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor as their primary shooter. The Pro will get a new 64-megapixel ultrawide shooter as well, with features like ‘Staggered HDR’ and ‘Adaptive torch.’

Google’s new Pixel flagships are expected to launch in October this year.

Source: Kamila Wojciechowska Via: Android Police