Xbox version of Razer’s Kishi V2 controller now available in Canada

Gaming accessory maker Razer now has a new Xbox version of its Kishi V2 mobile controller.

The new Xbox variant of the controller sports a new White colourway and sports some extra bonuses like a dedicated Xbox button for launching Game Pass, Cloud Gaming and remote play.

The extra Xbox features will be the main draw here since the controller is otherwise the same as what you’d get from Razer’s regular Kishi V2 and V2 Pro options. That includes a direct Lightning or USB-C connector, passthrough charging, and more.

The Xbox version of the Kishi V2 will work with games streamed through the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta. You can also use it to play games from your Xbox console through remote play.

Moreover, those who buy the V2 Pro edition will get a free 30-day trial of Xbox Game Pass. You can find the Canadian prices for the Xbox options below:

Images credit: Razer