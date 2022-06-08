The next evolution of Razer’s Kishi Mobile controller is here

Razer has launched its new Razer Kishi V2 mobile controller for Android devices.

The Kishi V2 features tactile microswitch controls, dual multifunction buttons, a newly added share button and the ability to access the Razer Nexus app at the push of a button. Razer says the gamepad is compatible with all Android devices running 9.0 Pie or later.

Just like Razer’s award-winning Wolverine V2 console controllers, the Kishi v2 features high-quality input and tactile microswitch controls.

It’s also worth noting that the gamepad features a new Share button that quickly captures video, making it easier to send in-game footage to your friends via the integrated Razer Nexus App.

For a more comfortable gaming experience, Razer also revamped the mobile controller’s structural design by adding a simplified bridge and ergonomic grips.

The Razer Kishi V2 will release in Fall 2022 for $99.99 USD (roughly $125 CAD).

Image credit: Razer