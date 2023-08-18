Google Messages preps to send SOS messages via satellite

We know that Android 14 will include satellite connectivity. It was announced last year and found by Mishaal Rahman in the code earlier this month. However, the phone can’t reach a satellite just because it’s running Android 14; it also needs the right hardware to connect.

In preparation for that connectivity, Google Messages has added user interfaces for sending satellite messages. It was pointed out by Neïl Rahmouni on X (Twitter).

Looks like Google Messages is indeed preparing to add support for Satellite Connectivity. They've added UIs for conversations and SOS messages using satellite connection: pic.twitter.com/IDxse7QNCw — Neïl Rahmouni 🐢 (@neil_rahmouni) August 17, 2023

In Rahmouni’s picture, you can see that the text bar is labelled ‘Satellite message.’ It’s clearly not perfect yet, since the character limit says -1 even though Rahmouni hasn’t typed anything, but it signals the intent to get satellite connectivity soon.

Back in February, Samsung announced satellite connectivity for its Exynos modems. These go into the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, in addition to all the Samsung phones. Old phones won’t suddenly be able to connect to satellites, but the next generation or the one after could.

Samsung also took it a step further than Apple’s iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 made headlines when it was released because it could send SOS messages via satellite. However, the messages were preprogrammed, designed to quickly describe an emergency situation. Samsung, on the other hand, announced that you could send any message. That seems to be what Google Messages is preparing for — assuming the UI found by Rahmouni isn’t modified further — since it gives you full access to your keyboard.

It’s hard to say whether a freely typed emergency message is better than a predetermined one. On one hand, a message you typed could be clearer and more nuanced. On the other hand, depending on the emergency, it might be much easier and quicker to choose from a list of options than try to type something out.

First responders have emphasized that this technology can keep you safe, but doesn’t mean you should take unnecessary risks.

“It’s providing an inflated sense of safety and security because you have this, even a little bit of hubris,” Chris Boyer, executive director for the United States’ National Association for Search and Rescue, told the Washington Post. “When you’ve got something in your pocket like this, I think people rely on it heavily and get a flawed risk assessment. That overconfidence can end in tragedy.”

Boyer also noted that “search and rescue is already pretty overwhelmed” without the possibility of more unnecessary emergency calls. MobileSyrup has reported on accidental 911 calls multiple times this year in Quebec and Ontario, which have served to overwhelm the departments and delay help for genuine emergencies.

Source: Neïl Rahmouni on Twitter Via: Android Police