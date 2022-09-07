iPhone 14 series will have Emergency SOS via satellite

Apple’s iPhone 14 will have Emergency SOS via satellite. Though previous rumours suggested this feature wouldn’t make it to new iPhones, this is not the case.

This doesn’t make your iPhone a Sat-phone, but it can be used as a last resort in the case of an emergency. The handset will use its antennas to connect to satellites, as long as you have a clear view of the sky.

You’ll be able to use a custom short text compression system that reduces message sizes by three times. You’ll be able to tell emergency services what the emergency is, if anyone is injured, and more.

How it works, your iPhone will connect to satellites, which will connect to a ground station, followed by a relay center and then emergency services.

More to come…