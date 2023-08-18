Amazon: Buy a Xbox Series S Console, Get a Game for $379

Amazon and Microsoft have a pretty sweet deal happening today that could be something you might be interested in, especially if there is someone in your household looking to get into gaming.

On its deals page showcases, “Buy a Xbox Series S Console, Get a Game.”

The console was officially announced on September 8, 2020, and released on November 10, 2020, the Xbox Series S boasts a custom AMD architecture comprising an 8-core Zen 2 CPU and an RDNA 2 GPU, 512GB NVMe SSD, 1080p and 1440p resolutions that optimizes load times and frame rates.

Source: Amazon Canada

