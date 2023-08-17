Amazon Music Unlimited cost going up for Prime members

Amazon has raised the price of its Music Unlimited service for Prime subscribers.

In the U.S., it will increase from $8.99 to $9.99 USD per month and from $89.99 to $99.99 USD per year. The cost of the Family Plan is also going up to $16.99/month (previously $15.99) and $169.99/year (previously $159.99).

New customers will have to pay these prices as of August 15th, while existing subscribers have until September 19th before they go into effect.

It’s unclear exactly what changes, if any, will be made in Canada. MobileSyrup has reached out to Amazon Canada and will update this story once a response has been received.

For now, though, this is the year’s second price adjustment for Amazon Music Unlimited, following an increase in January.

Via: Engadget