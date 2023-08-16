Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [August 17 – August 23]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get 7GB for $50 when you sign up for mobility services with Bell

Ongoing deals:

Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with Unlimited Shareable Plans Ultimate 25, 50 & 25 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and with Ultimate 150 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.

Wireless Home Internet 25 – 4 Wifi pods included for incredible Wi-fi coverage

Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.

Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.

Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 and get double the storage size at no extra cost. Plus, get up to $710 off when your trade in an eligible phone.

Get up to $600 in bill credits for every line you add. Available to Small Business customers activating additional lines on an eligible 2-year plan.

Save $60 when you buy online.

Get bonus 100 MB data with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes and 500 MB bonus data/mo. with Prepaid Voice and Data plans when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.

Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.

Various phone accessories on sale

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Save $5/mo on 20GB, 30GB and 40GB(eligible for $12/mo off) talk and text BYOP

New customers save $25/mo for 12 months on Fido Home Internet.

Get iPhone 14 at $0 down, 0% interest and pay only $32.12/mo after bill credit for 24 months with Fido Payment Program. Available on select plans only.

30GB for $45/mo for 24 months (Based on $10/mo off the $55/mo plan for 24 months using promo code 10FIDO when you bring your own phone).

Get up to 80% off select Certified Pre-Owned devices when you activate with Fido Payment Program on select plans.

Get Google Pixel 7 at $0 down, 0% interest and pay only $33.29/mo after bill credit for 24 months with Fido Payment Program. Available on select plans only.

Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at $0 down, 0% interest and pay only $24.58/mo after bill credit for 24 months with Fido Payment Program. Available on select plans only.

Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online.

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.

Save even more when you bundle home internet and mobile plans together. Packages start from $75/mo for 12 months!

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

New deals:

For a limited time, when you return your iPhone 11 you’ll benefit from a $250 Trade-in Credit on an iPhone 14. Save even more by adding the Take-back Credit, for total savings of $580.

Purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 starting at $25/month with the Take-back Credit, and get up to $400 in trade-in credit, plus the value of your old phone.

Ongoing deals:

For a limited time, when you subscribe to a Mobile plan with data online, you save the $50 Mobile activation fee.

Get bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds2 or 10 GB of monthly bonus data when you subscribe to an All-Inclusive Mobile plan with a selected Samsung, Google or Motorola device.

Get 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

A Motorola phone starting at only $1.50/month.

100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.

Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

20 GB for $39/mo. + choose a free perk plus when you bring your own phone.

Ongoing deals:

30 GB for $55/mo, after $10 bill credits when you bring your own phone.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.

Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on $25/mo prepaid plan and 250MB bonus with the $15 3G prepaid plan.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

New deals:

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series for $0/mo for 24 months with financing, when you activate a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 | Z Flip5 on a Rogers 5G mobile plan.

Save $360 over 24 months on an iPad 9 when you activate or upgrade to any iPhone, both with financing and select plans.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5/Z Flip5 series and for a limited time, get a credit of up to $920 when you trade in an eligible device in store.

Ongoing deals:

Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.

Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $10/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.

Enjoy great savings when you pair a Rogers 5G Home Internet plan with your 5G Mobile plan. Save up to $60/month in Quebec or up to $50/month in other regions.

Get the Google Pixel 7 128GB starting at $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years.

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.

Get Samsung Galaxy S23 for as low as $0/mo for 24 months, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device. Certain conditions apply.

Get a Certified Pre-Owned iPhone 12 64GB for as low as $6/mo (after bill credit, plus taxes) for 24 months with financing.

Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.

Get iPhone 14 128GB for as low as $0/mo for 24 months on select plans, when you trade in an eligible device or put $360 down. Certain conditions apply.

Student plans starting from $45/month in Quebec or $55/month in other regions.

Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $45/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions.

With a Rogers 5G Infinite Premium plan, enjoy travelling this summer with no additional roaming fees in the U.S. and Mexico.

Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Rogers Infinite Mobile plans start at $55/mo for 24 months when you add it to your home services (ON).

Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $40/mo for 25GB in QC or $65/mo for 75GB in other regions.

Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.

Count on more with Rogers 5G mobile plans, now as low as $45/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.

Add family to your Rogers Infinite plan starting as low as $40/mo per line with 15 GB in QC or $60/mo per line with 15 GB in other regions.

Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Take advantage of the Upfront Edge credit on select phones on Rogers Infinite plans with financing over 24 months.

Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

New deals:

Save 71% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.

Back to Business event: Get exclusive deals for your business.

Save up to $1,210 on iPhone 14 family with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Get the all-new Galaxy Z Flip5 and save up to $1,985. Get it for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in your existing phone and get a bonus credit of up to $720.

Get Samsung Galaxy S23 for $12.29 per month. Save up to $1,065 with Bring-It-Back and get up to $160 in Trade-In bill credits.

Ongoing deals:

TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 40GB of CAN-U.S. data for $55 per month in Quebec, 50GB of data for $55/mo in Ontario, or 50GB for $60/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.

Big savings for students with 20GB of data for $45/month in Quebec or 50GB of data for $55/month in other regions. New activations only, when you bring your own device.

Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB with new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan. Get a bonus 15GB on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 and 55 prepaid plans.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plan.

Save up to $1,515 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Save 20% on select accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Get the latest Apple accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.

Get the Google Pixel 7 for $0 per month. Enjoy $936 in Bring-It-Back savings and up to $70 in Trade-In bill credits.

Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.

Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB, on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans.

Save up to $670 on iPhone 14 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.

Get iPad (9th generation) for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, connect it to your unlimited data plan for just $10 extra per month.

Get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years with an Unlimited CAN-US 5G+ plan when you bring your own device (Quebec only).

Enjoy up to 15% off on select like-new devices.

Upgrade and save up to $620 with Trade-In on iPhone 14 & Apple Watch. Certain conditions apply.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.

Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

New deals:

Save up to $10/mo with a 90-day subscription on $55/mo – 50GB plan and $5/mo with 90-day subscription on $60/mo – 50GB Canada-US plan.

Ongoing deals:

Subscribe to a 20GB Unlimited Canada plan for $39/month.

Subscribe to a 20GB Quebec only plan for $35 a month

For a limited time, pay $0 for an eSIM card. New activations only.

Earn Public Points every month and use them towards monthly payments, add-ons, and more

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15/mo Plan and 500MB bonus with $25/mo 3G and $30/mo 4G talk (Excluding Quebec)

Get 2GB bonus data with autopay with the $35/mo and $40/mo 4G talk, text & data plans. (Excluding Quebec)

An exclusive offer for Quebec: Get 10GB of bonus data on plans $40+ as of your second-anniversary date.

New deals:

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and save up to $710 when you trade-in your phone.

Ongoing deals:

Get 40GB for $50/month after a credit of $12/month for 24 months. When you bring your own phone, on new activations only. (Excluding Quebec).

Get the Google Pixel 7 for just $10/month, with Sweet Pay on a 2-year plan.

Save $360 on iPhone 14, get it for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay on a 2-year plan.

Unlimited nationwide 5G data plans starting from $50/month in Quebec or from $55/month in other regions. After a credit of $10/month for 24 months when you bring your own phone.

Save up to 80% on certified pre-loved phones, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Online only.

Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.

Get a $25/month credit for 12 months on the 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps Unlimited Internet plans, or a $35/month credit for 12 months on the 300 Mbps plan. (Ontario only)

Limited time offer: get 40GB for $55/month, Unlimited Canada-U.S. Calling + U.S. Roaming, on new activations. (Quebec only)

Get 20GB for $39/month when you bring your own phone. Available on new activations only.

Combine a mobile plan with home internet, now starting from $75/mo (ON).

Get a new phone. Plans starting from $35/mo.

Get 100MB Bonus Data with PPU minutes $15 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options.

Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).

Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK).

Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR

Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party

Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Get our new value-packed plan with 40GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $50/mo

Switch to Freedom and get a nationwide unlimited4 plan with 50GB of 5G data7 for $45/mo.3 Select post-secondary institutions.

Ongoing deals:

Activate an eligible Samsung Phone on a $39+/mo. plan and get a Galaxy Tab A7 with 5GB of data for $0/mo. for 6 months, $15/mo. thereafter.

Get 20GB of data that you can use across Canada, for only $39/mo.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid and save $10/mo. for 6 months.

Ongoing deals:

Get infiNET 150 and TV for as low as $75/mo. with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months!

Save up to $200 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only.

Get 15 GB of data for the price of 5 GB when you upgrade your device.

infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless

Sign up for new wireless service on any totalSHARE or VIP 35 unlimited plan and save up to $15/mo. for 24 months.

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Bring your Google Pixel to SaskTel and activate it on a voice & data plan and get a $25/mo. bill credit for 2 years—that’s $600 in savings.

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

The perfect first phone plan. Get Unlimited Talk & Text for $20/mo.

Ongoing deals:

Get $100 online credit with $40GB, 60GB and 80GB and save $20/mo when you bundle with Internet with 60GB and 80GB plan

Seniors Unlimited Talk & Text plan for $20/mo

Order your Internet or Internet & TV Bundle online and get a $100 welcome credit Get it today, limited time only

For a limited time get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 512 GB for the price of a 256 GB. Plus, get Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for only $19.99 with purchase and up to a $400 trade-in bonus.

For a limited time only, get Crave for 2 months!

Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $20/month!

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).

Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Ongoing deals:

Get 20 GB for $39/month (Unlimited Canada-wide minutes and texts, and voicemail).

Fully customizable mobile and Internet plans. Mix & match starting at $55/month.

Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus

A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.

Any leftover mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.

Ongoing deals:

Bill credits : $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming (QC, AB & BC)

Sign up for Disney+ and get up to 12 months free.

Bill credits : $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and TV and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming in (ON, SK & MB)

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.

New deals:

$25 account bonus offer valid with purchase of a $100 SpeakOut top up.

Ongoing deals:

Plans starting at $20/month

Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get 250MB /mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments. Plus, get an additional 750MB/mo. of bonus data on a minimum $25/mo. Plan after making 12 monthly payments.

Stay in touch with friends and family for just $5/mo.

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

