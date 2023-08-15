What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late August

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

These normally come in two waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the second half of August. Highlights include Sea of Stars from Quebec’s Sabotage Studio and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

See below for the full list:

Everspace 2 (Cloud and Xbox Series X/S) — August 15th

Firewatch (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 17th

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 18th (Available day one with Game Pass)

Sea of Stars (Cloud, Console and PC) — August 29th

Gris (Cloud, Console and PC) — September 5th

To play Starfield up to 5 days early starting September 1st, you can also purchase the Starfield Premium Upgrade, on which you’ll save up to 10 percent with Game Pass.

Here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on August 31st:

Black Desert (Cloud and Console)

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Cloud, Console and PC)

Immortality (Cloud, Console and PC)

Nuclear Throne (Cloud, Console and PC)

Surgeon Simulator 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

Tinykin (Cloud, Console and PC)

As of a recent price increase, a standard Xbox Game Pass subscription on console or PC costs $12.99/month, while Game Pass Ultimate — which includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming — is priced at $18.99/month. A new Game Pass membership, Core, will launch in September and replace Xbox Live Gold.

Image credit: Sabotage Studio