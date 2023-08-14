Rockstar acquires popular mod team to officially support roleplay servers

Popular GTA V modding team Cfx.re, which is behind modding tools like FiveM and RedM, is now officially a part of Rockstar Games.

As announced by Rockstar in a blog post, Cfx is responsible for enabling the biggest Rockstar roleplay and creator communities and roleplay servers. The partnership means that Cfx.re will officially support Rockstar games and officially provide custom experiences for players using their modding tools.

Today, we are proud to announce that https://t.co/RIDVpeoqCS — the team behind the biggest Rockstar roleplay and creator communities, FiveM and RedM — are now officially a part of Rockstar Games: https://t.co/PqVyvdsjIX pic.twitter.com/gd3ETq9iwx — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 11, 2023

“By partnering with the Cfx.re team, we will help them find new ways to support this incredible community and improve the services they provide to their developers and players,” wrote Rockstar. It added that it will share more information about the partnership in the weeks and months ahead.

Custom roleplay servers enable players to create and join servers with different rules, scenarios, and features different than the original games. GTA V is the most popular game for such servers.

Cfx.re wrote that post-partnership, its day-to-day operations will remain the same, however, “with Rockstar’s support, we are going to continue to improve our platform and we are truly excited for what this means for our users, community, and creators!”

As shared by The Verge, Rockstar Games updated its game modding policy earlier this year, which clarified its stance on roleplay servers. The policy states that Rockstar Games supports the creation of “reasonable” experiences that expand on its games in creative ways, as long as they do not infringe on its intellectual property rights or generate any revenue. The policy also prohibits the creation of new games, stories, missions, or maps using Rockstar’s IP, as well as the use of loot boxes or cryptocurrencies.

Cfx mentioned that its partnership is focused on FiveM and RedM platforms, and urges gamers not to question them about the next GTA — GTA VI.

Rockstar confirmed last year that GTA VI is in development. In September last year, a huge leak revealed what the in-development game looks like. It is uncertain when the next GTA instalment would come out.

Image credit: Rockstar

Source: Rockstar Games, Via: The Verge