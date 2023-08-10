Fitbit Versa4 smartwatch is 23 percent off today

A new deal has arrived and it’s something to consider. Fitbit has discounted its popular Versa 4 by a stellar 23 percent off, now $199.95.

The Versa 4 has a 1.58-inch display that has an all-day activity tracker, 24/7 heart rate monitor, over 40 exercise modes and automatic exercise tracking, water resistant to 50 meters. In addition, the Versa 4 can receive phone calls, texts, and all your other notifications.

Source: Amazon Canada

