Sony is testing 4K cloud gaming on PS5 with some users

Back in June, Sony was testing cloud streaming some of its PS5 games, and it appears like the functionality is now here for users.

The company has launched a public beta for PS5 cloud gaming, and some gamers have started receiving invitations to try it out.

Anyone else get invited to try the new #PS5 game cloud streaming preview / beta? Just got an email inviting me to download the latest beta system software but also to try the ability to stream PS5 games….#PlayStation pic.twitter.com/3KNDYpDXzW — rdmetz (@rdmetz) August 7, 2023

“As a PlayStation Plus Premium member, in addition to helping test out PS5 Pubic Beta, you’ve been selected to try out the new PS5 cloud streaming feature that’s coming soon to PlayStation 5 and PS Plus Premium,” reads @rdmetz‘s invitation.

The feature will allow users to start playing games without having to wait for them to download. Currently, the PS5 only allows you to stream a selection of PS1, PS2, PS3 and PS4 games through a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.

The new beta invitation, as received by @rdmetz, includes a voucher code that gives players access to both the beta and the PS5 cloud streaming preview.

As shared by user ArashiGames on ResetEra (via The Verge) who was able to get in the beta, you can set the cloud game’s max resolution from the activity card and toggle between 720p, 1080p, 1440p and 2160p.

The users tested out the feature with God of War: Ragnarok and reported no issues.

The user also shared that in addition to God of War: Ragnarok, they also see Horizon Forbidden West, Fortnite, Fall Guys, Destiny 2, Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Death Stranding, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Destruction AllStars as the games available to stream.

It isn’t clear if 4K is the render resolution or if it is the streaming resolution at which the game is being beamed to your TV/monitor.

Per The Verge, Sony says that it will share more details, including a launch time frame, when it is ready.

Via: The Verge