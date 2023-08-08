Pixel Watch August 2023 update brings a handful of security patches

Google’s Pixel Watch just got its August security patch with a few minor security updates.

The RWDC.230805.001 update for the Pixel Watch contains fixes for eight high-severity vulnerabilities. Six of the vulnerabilities are in the system, while the platform and framework each have one. The framework vulnerability is most severe, potentially allowing for “local escalation of privilege with no additional execution privileges needed.”

Google now publishes monthly bulletins for its Wear OS patches, which you can check out here.

As Android Police pointed out, some were expecting a more significant update after Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 6 running Wear OS 4. However, it’s possible that Samsung will have exclusivity over Wear OS 4 for a time. Wear OS 3 was Samsung-exclusive until the first-gen Pixel Watch arrived, so we could see things play out similarly this year.

To check for the update, grab your Pixel Watch and head to Settings > System > System updates. If you don’t see the update right away, you can reportedly tap the ‘Your watch is up to date’ repeatedly to force the update to show up.

Source: Android Police