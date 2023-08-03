Tesla now bills for Supercharging in kWh in Canada

Tesla Superchargers now bill per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in Canada, a change from the previous by-the-minute charge.

Several Tesla owners took to X (Twitter) to mention the new kWh billing, as spotted by Tesla North. The fee varies depending on the location. For example, some Vancouver locations show $0.29/kWh, while Toronto costs $0.48/kWh. Overall, Tesla North found that Vancouver actually does seem to have the lowest rates across Canada.

“Whenever possible, owners are billed per kWh (kilowatt-hour); in other areas, owners are billed per minute,” notes Telsa on its website. The per-minute billing is broken down into four tiers: below 60 kW, above 60 kW/at or below 100 kW, charging above 100 kW/at or below 180 kW and above 180 kW.

Last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Canada requires charging by the minute, but his company was working to get that changed to per kWh. Eventually, Measurement Canada made that shift, no doubt in no small part due to Tesla’s influence.

In other Tesla news, the EV company is being investigated in California over the involvement of its vehicles’ Autopilot and Full Self-Driving in multiple crashes.