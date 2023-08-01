Takata airbag defect prompts GM to recall 900 vehicles in Canada and U.S.

In a move to ensure customer safety, General Motors (GM) is recalling roughly 900 vehicles in Canada and the United States.

The reason for recalling the vehicles is that they come with Takata airbags, which could explode and hurl shrapnel in case of a crash.

The affected vehicles, including certain models of Chevrolet Camaro, Sonic, Volt, and Buick Verano, all from the 2013 model year, are at risk of having their driver’s front airbag inflators explode in a crash due to a manufacturing defect.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is already investigating Takata, but vehicles with its airbags have not formerly been recalled.

This is because Takata uses ammonium nitrate in its inflators, which are designed to create a controlled explosion for inflating airbags during a crash. However, the administration claims that ammonium nitrate can deteriorate over time, which might lead it to explode with more force than necessary. This can cause an accompanying metal canister to rupture and hurl shrapnel into the vehicle’s cabin.

According to CTV News, the defect has resulted in at least 26 deaths in the United States since May 2009, and more than 30 deaths globally, including individuals in Malaysia and Australia as well. Furthermore, around 400 people have been injured due to the defect.

The defect sent Takata of Japan into bankruptcy.

Via: CTV News